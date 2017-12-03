HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police are investigating an incident where an on-duty police officer driving an SUV struck and killed a 57-year-old man.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the man whose name has not yet been confirmed was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night. The crash happened on the H-1 freeway in Pearl City.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said it appears the man ran into the path of the officer’s vehicle. Ballard held a news conference on Sunday, asking anyone who might have seen the crash to come forward.

Ballard said the officer involved is a 46-year-old patrol sergeant with 23 years of experience. She says police are investigating the case as they would any similar incident.

The officer has been placed on temporary paid leave, which is standard procedure.

