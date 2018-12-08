Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an FBI agent has been shot in the shoulder in New York City.

New York City police say the male agent was struck while on duty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

The agent was taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and being treated for a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made.

