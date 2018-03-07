PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 143,000 customers are without power, most of them in the eastern part of the state.

The most outages are reported by Peco, which says that as of late afternoon Wednesday about 117,000 customers are in the dark.

About 86,000 of those Peco customers are without power in the Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County.

Electrical crews began the day with tens of thousands of outages remaining from a weekend storm that raked the state starting Friday, when high winds downed transmission lines from Erie to Philadelphia.

The Public Utility Commission says crews are trying to give priority to residents who have been without power since last weekend’s storm.