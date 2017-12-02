SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The ombudsman for the Illinois Department on Aging has been named to the national leadership council for the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care .

The agency announced Jamie Freschi was elected to the 30-member council. It’s made up of long-term care consumers, family members, advocates, ombudsmen and policy experts from around the country.

Freschi says the leadership council “has been an amazing resource to me in my work as a state ombudsman” and she is pleased to be a member.

Freschi began her career as an ombudsman 12 years ago at I CARE, a Springfield-based organization. She was named 2014 Ombudsman of the Year by the Illinois Association of Long-Term Care Ombudsmen.

She has been the state’s ombudsman since June 2015.