OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The theater in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska has reopened after a $1.2 million renovation.
The Omaha World-Herald reported the zoo’s theater reopened Friday. It had been closed starting Jan. 15 for a revamp that included a new screen, sound system, chairs, carpet, lighting and cup holders.
The newspaper reports that the zoo ditched the Imax screen and replaced it with a 3-D 4K system. The new screen is smaller than the old one at 41 feet high and 75 feet long. Zoo officials say that will give the theater more film options and better sound quality. It’s also a cost saver compared to screening Imax movies.
The renovations were funded through donations. Films now screening at the theater include “Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D” and “Meerkats.”
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com