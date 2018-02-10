OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha has a panda on display — but not the black-and-white animal from China.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the zoo has a red panda on display ahead of completion of the zoo’s new home for the animals — set to open in the spring — in it Asian Highlands exhibit.
Zoo officials say the 2-year-old red panda named Tofu arrived from the Detroit Zoo in January. Tofu will eventually be joined by another female and a breeding male.
The Omaha zoo first acquired red pandas in 1987, then phased out the species in 1997.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
Despite the name, red pandas aren’t related to giant pandas. Red pandas are close relatives to raccoons, skunks and weasels and are the size of a small raccoon.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com