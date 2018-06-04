OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent presents what could be costly challenges to the area’s employers.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha is among the 10 cities of the country’s 50 largest with unemployment rates less than 3 percent. The national rate is 3.8 percent.
Some Omaha employers have to pay higher salaries in order to attract workers to a new position or offer raises to ensure employees stay.
Todd Dawson is a managing partner at WorldBridge Partners, a recruiting company for the finance, legal and medical fields. Dawson says some Omaha businesses are offering extra paid vacation days, paid day care, car allowances, bonuses and other company-paid benefits.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
He says it’s a turnaround from a few years ago when some employers were cutting back on benefits.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com