OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent presents what could be costly challenges to the area’s employers.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha is among the 10 cities of the country’s 50 largest with unemployment rates less than 3 percent. The national rate is 3.8 percent.

Some Omaha employers have to pay higher salaries in order to attract workers to a new position or offer raises to ensure employees stay.

Todd Dawson is a managing partner at WorldBridge Partners, a recruiting company for the finance, legal and medical fields. Dawson says some Omaha businesses are offering extra paid vacation days, paid day care, car allowances, bonuses and other company-paid benefits.

He says it’s a turnaround from a few years ago when some employers were cutting back on benefits.

