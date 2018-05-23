RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — City officials are seeking professional help for an entertainment arena in an Omaha suburb that has operated in the red every year since it was built.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Ralston City Council approved hiring a consulting group to study the Ralston Arena and help formulate a plan for its future. The council’s contract with Venue Solutions Group amounts to more than $35,000.

Ralston Arena was expected to cost $25 million, but cost revisions brought the total up to $41 million. As of the 2016-17 fiscal year, the city’s debt connected to the arena was $39.7 million

The arena, which now has a concrete parking lot that’s crumbling, has been struggling to pay the bills.

City Administrator Dave Forrest says the study will take 30 days to complete.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com