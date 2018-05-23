OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A contracting company has fired an Omaha school bus driver shown using his cellphone for more than two minutes while driving.

A Norris Middle School student recorded what she saw and then posted it Monday on Facebook. It shows him looking down at the phone screen, occasionally tapping it and then holding it to an ear. The video ran more than two minutes.

Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman Monique Farmer says Student Transportation of America immediately dismissed the driver once it learned of the video Tuesday.

Driver Niquet Belizere told station KETV he knew what he did was dangerous but necessary. He said he was scrolling through contacts to find his daughter a ride home from school because her usual ride didn’t show up.

He’d driven more than two years for the company.