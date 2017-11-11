OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Salvation Army in Omaha has kicked off its annual Tree of Light holiday charity campaign.
The public turned out Friday at midtown Omaha’s American National Bank for the lighting ceremony of the giant Christmas tree. A day earlier, the Salvation Army held another tree-lighting ceremony at American National Bank in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The ceremonies kicked off the Salvation Army’s red kettle driver, when bell ringers man the red collection kettles outside businesses in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
The campaign continues through Dec. 23.
The money collected during the six-week campaign supports Salvation Army programs and services throughout the year, including food pantries, housing, utility assistance, behavioral health services and education. All money raised through the Red Kettle Drive stays in the community where the funds are collected.