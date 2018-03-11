OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine says he plans to appeal the sentence of retired Omaha fire captain found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting three young girls, saying he thinks the man got off too easy.
Lee Dunbar was sentenced Friday to 15-16 years on each of all five counts of first-degree child sexual assault for assaults on girls all younger than 12. The victims included two foster children of Dunbar’s. The judge ordered the sentences served at the same time.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Kleine said Friday that by ordering the sentences served concurrently, the judge effectively wiped out four of the convictions.
Dunbar had faced up to life in prison.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com