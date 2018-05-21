OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by officers rammed two police cruisers near the scene of a planned robbery in south Omaha.

None of the officers was injured during the incident Saturday evening near the GI Forum restaurant.

Police say a 911 caller said two men in a stolen sport utility vehicle were going to rob the restaurant. Officers soon found the SUV in the area and parked behind it. Police say the SUV driver then revved up and hit reverse to ram the cruisers twice, prompting two officers to open fire. They were identified as Jacob Chong and Matthew Stigge.

The SUV stopped and the driver and two passengers were handcuffed. The driver was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds. His passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The driver hasn’t been charged yet.