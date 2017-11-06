OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people shot on U.S. Highway 75 in northeast Omaha.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday near the Hamilton Street exit. Someone in a vehicle shot at the victims’ vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south.

Police say 21-year-old Xavier Bass was killed and 24-year-old Marcus Eiland was wounded.

No arrests have been reported.