OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people shot on U.S. Highway 75 in northeast Omaha.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday near the Hamilton Street exit. Someone in a vehicle shot at the victims’ vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south.
Police say 21-year-old Xavier Bass was killed and 24-year-old Marcus Eiland was wounded.
No arrests have been reported.
