OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in southeast Nebraska say they’re better armed and trained nearly a decade after a deadly mall shooting.

Omaha Police Sgt. Jeff Baker tells the Omaha World-Herald that the department’s tactics are now focused on getting officers to the active shooter as fast as possible. Fire officials are also better trained to work with police in order to quickly provide victims aid.

A 19-year-old killed eight people and himself at the Von Maur department store in December 2007.

A review of the response to the shooting found that the Douglas County 911 center had trouble dealing with the massive volume of information that was coming in about the shooting. Officers didn’t receive important information quickly enough, which delayed their response.

