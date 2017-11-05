OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 75 near the Hamilton Street exit.

Police say someone in a suspect vehicle shot at the victim’s vehicle while both vehicles were travelling south on the highway.

Both victims were taken to the hospital after the shooting. One was in serious condition and the other was in critical condition.