OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Police Department is looking to hire new officers over the next two years.
Applications will be accepted beginning Monday through Dec. 28. The city says it could hire nearly 100 new officers over the next two years as the city expands and a fifth precinct is added.
Applicants must be at least 21 before the completion of training and must have a valid current driver’s license. Qualified applicants must have graduated from high school or obtained a GED certificate and must be able to perform the physical requirements of the position. Mental and physical fitness will be determined by examination.
The department says new hires must work as uniform patrol officers for three years before becoming eligible for other opportunities.
