OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of another man in January.

Television station KETV reports that 33-year-old Malik Stelly was sentenced Wednesday for his first-degree murder conviction in the Jan. 11 shooting death of 28-year-old D’Angelo Branch in northeast Omaha.

Prosecutors say the shooting was particularly callus, noting that Stelly did not know Branch, who was described as developmentally disabled. Prosecutors say a tip to Crime Stoppers said Stelly was simply carrying out “target practice” with the deadly shooting.

Stelly was also sentenced Wednesday to two back-to-back sentences of 30-to-40 years for two weapons counts.

