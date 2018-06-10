OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 33-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for swapping child pornography.

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly announced that Owen Drew was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released from prison.

Officials say that over a year’s time ending in May 2017, Drew knowingly received a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. In April 2017, FBI officials identified Drew through his use of peer-to-peer file exchange software in which an undercover agent downloaded multiple child pornography files being shared from Drew’s computer. Officials say a subsequent search of Drew’s laptop turned up multiple child pornography videos.