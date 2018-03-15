GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A 42-year-old Omaha man has died in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 just east of Gretna.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Erhart says a southbound car on 186th Street turned left onto the highway and was hit in the driver’s side by a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the car, Scott Hansen, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.
A stretch of the highway around the crash was shut down for about three hours. Officials continue to investigate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com