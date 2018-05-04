OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been given three life terms in prison for killing a man and his sons during a drug-related Omaha robbery.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 30-year-old Timothy Britt was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court. Prosecutors say Britt and an accomplice shot to death 44-year-old Miguel Avalos Sr. and his 18-year-old son, Miguel Avalos Jr., and 16-year-old son, Jose Avalos, in July 2012. Another Avalos son, his wife and his child survived behind a locked basement door.

Britt originally was found guilty in 2014, but the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned the conviction. Britt was convicted a second time in March. Witnesses testified that Britt went to the Avalos home to steal drugs and money.

