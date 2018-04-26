OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has imprisoned an Omaha man whose 7-week-old daughter suffered massive brain injuries at his hands.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 23-year-old Jacob Ford was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 20 years. Judge James Gleason had found Ford guilty after a nonjury trial on a charge of intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury.
Ford says he dropped little Skyler Ford on Aug. 3. Prosecutors say he shook and otherwise injured her on purpose.
A doctor testified that Skyler suffered several spots of bleeding on her brain, as well as bleeding behind her eyes.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com