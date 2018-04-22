OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a 90-year-old Omaha man died after his daughter backed their SUV into a pond.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Two Rivers State Recreation Area west of Omaha.

State Patrol Lt. Matt Sutter says 61-year-old Joni Carveth of Fresno, California, backed the vehicle out of a driveway and into the pond.

Carveth’s father, Dewey Andersen, had trouble getting out of the GMC Yukon. Carveth ran to a nearby home to call for help.

Rescuers found Andersen floating in the water and unresponsive. He died later at a hospital.