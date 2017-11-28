OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of being drunk when he caused a crash that fatally injured a teenage passenger has been charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced the charge Tuesday, a day after 17-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo-Cabrera, of Omaha, died from his injuries in an Omaha hospital.
Police investigators say Alberto Antonio Castro-Sanabria was drunk when the vehicle he was driving crashed around 2:20 a.m. Saturday near 31st and Marcy.
Castro-Sanabria is set to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.
