OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha law enforcement members will be out in force this Saturday — not just to keep the peace, but to provide kids in need with holiday cheer, too.

The Omaha Police Officer’s Association will be at the Ronald McDonald House to meet children as part of its Kids and Cops Program. Multiple specialty units and Santa will present kids there with holiday gifts.

Also on Saturday, volunteers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s union will present gift cards and toys to pediatric patients at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha who are recovering from organ transplants, cancer, traumatic injuries and other maladies

Gift cards will also be given to the parents of these children. Most of the families are from out of state, spending months — including holidays — in the hospital.