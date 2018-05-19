OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha health systems are teaming up with a violence prevention group to try to stop escalating violence in Nebraska’s largest city.

The trauma centers at the Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy are often scenes of grief and anger as a result of violence. Because of that, the hospital’s two health systems — Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health, respectively — are partnering with YouTurn, which supports families in crisis during stressful times and works to defuse any potential retaliation stemming from violence.

YouTurn will provide “street outreach workers” to the two trauma centers to intervene and mitigate potential retaliation when victims of violence become patients there. Omaha police work in conjunction with YouTurn to deploy staff at each trauma center.