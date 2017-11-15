OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — There will be no smoldering firefighter calendar coming from the Omaha Fire Department next year.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the department’s fire chief has nixed plans for a sizzling 2018 charity calendar.
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen says the calendar is not in keeping with the department’s mission statement that calls for its members to act with integrity, professionalism and compassion.
The department’s calendar for this year — which featured bare-chested firefighters holding shelter puppies — was a hot seller, raising enough funds to help the department buy an advanced thermal imaging camera costing several thousand dollars.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com