OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 100 high school students from around the Omaha area will showcase their culinary arts skills at the 13th ICA High School Culinary Invitational.

The competition on Feb. 23 will be held at the Institute for the Culinary Arts on Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus. Teams will compete by preparing three-course meals and presenting them to judges. Students will be recognized for teamwork, excellence in culinary skills and knowledge of the industry.

Competing high schools include Beatrice, Bellevue East, Blair, Burke, Central, Fremont, Kearney, Lewis Central, Louisville, Milford, Omaha Career Center, Papillion-La Vista, Ralston, Roncalli Catholic and The Career Academy.

Scholarships, gift certificates, medals and a trophy will be presented during an awards program.