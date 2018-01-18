OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials at a convention center in Omaha hope to sell the facility’s naming rights for top dollar.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the current 15-year, $14 million naming rights contract for the CenturyLink Center will expire in the fall.
The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority voted Wednesday to hire a consultant to create a new naming rights contract that could go to a new sponsor. The board hopes to get at least $10 million for the naming rights for an undetermined number of years.
CenturyLink officials say they’re interested in keeping the company’s name on the complex.
The arena and convention center opened in 2003. Qwest had a 15-year agreement with the city, but the complex was renamed in 2011 after CenturyLink acquired Qwest.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com