OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha officials are considering a proposal that would require some secondhand stores to digitize their purchases and sales records of certain items.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the proposed ordinance intends to help police pinpoint stolen property and track thieves.

The proposal would apply to cash-for-gold operations and businesses with a trade-in component, such as a bike store that sells used gear. It wouldn’t extend to nonprofits like Goodwill.

Stores would have to electronically report data on certain items, including gold and silver, jewelry, guns, music instruments and electronics.

City Councilman Pete Festersen says the ordinance targets items that are most frequently reported stolen. He says he doesn’t want the measure to be intrusive for business owners.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held next week.

