OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State officials have closed an Omaha child care after the woman who ran it was charged with gun and drug counts.
Joquana Goynes, the director of Klassy Kidz Corner, can no longer provide care for any children other than her own, according to the emergency order issued Tuesday night by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The 41-year-old Goynes was arrested Saturday and charged with manufacturing, distributing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.
Court records show police found nearly three pounds of marijuana at Goynes’ home and a loaded 9 mm handgun under her bed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
Goynes has pleaded not guilty. She is free on $3,000 cash bond.