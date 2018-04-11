OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State officials have closed an Omaha child care after the woman who ran it was charged with gun and drug counts.

Joquana Goynes, the director of Klassy Kidz Corner, can no longer provide care for any children other than her own, according to the emergency order issued Tuesday night by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The 41-year-old Goynes was arrested Saturday and charged with manufacturing, distributing or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Court records show police found nearly three pounds of marijuana at Goynes’ home and a loaded 9 mm handgun under her bed.

Goynes has pleaded not guilty. She is free on $3,000 cash bond.