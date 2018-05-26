OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha attorney who voluntarily surrendered his Nebraska law license has been disbarred.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday disbarred Rodney Halstead after accepting the surrender of his license.

In November, the high court had suspended Halstead’s law license for a year after he lied repeatedly about checking on the welfare of an incapacitated adult. Halstead had been appointed in 2009 to serve as guardian to the ward, who was confined to a nursing home. Halstead was required to file annual reports on the ward’s condition, but he falsely reported for at least six years that he had checked on the client’s welfare.

Three months after his suspension, Halstead surrendered his license.