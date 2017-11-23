SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The chairman of Salt Lake City’s Olympic exploratory committee says the city shouldn’t bid to host another Winter Games unless they’re sure they can make a profit.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Fraser Bullock said Monday at the committee’s meeting that nobody wants to just “break even.”
Salt Lake City is considering making a bid for the 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympics.
Bullock repeated what he said last month during the committee’s launch: That the city must find a way to reduce costs to host the games for about $1.2 billion, not including federal security costs.
He says U.S. sponsorship revenue will be more limited than when Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics because Los Angeles has already been awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com