OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A resort and conference center that’s been a fixture in Waukesha County for decades in planning to close.

The Olympia Resort and Conference Center in Oconomowoc opened in the 1970s, but has struggled financially in recent years according to local officials. Oconomowoc Mayor David Nold says Olympia has long been part of the community, hosting countless conferences, weddings and family events. Nold says the city will also miss the hotel tax revenue.

WISN-TV reports the closing inconvenienced at least one couple who had already sent wedding invitations with Olympia as their venue. Michelle Wonoski and Jayson Lewis say the resort has refunded their $1,500 deposit and paid for the invitations that were sent.

