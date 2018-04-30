DETROIT (AP) — Olympia Development is planning projects representing $200 million in investments near the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s Midtown.
The company says Monday that three buildings will be constructed from the ground up, while three existing structures will be redeveloped.
Federal, state and local incentives will be pursued. Leasing, architectural and engineering work already have started.
Together, the projects are expected to total more than 400,000 square feet (37,161 square meters) of office and retail. They are part of the planned District Detroit that includes the arena and other entertainment and housing developments.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Olympia Development is a subsidiary of Ilitch Holdings. The Ilitch family owns baseball’s Detroit Tigers and hockey’s Detroit Red Wings.