OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi is trying to speed up the process of removing a donor’s name from its journalism school after his Facebook post that drew backlash as being racist.

Ed Meek last week requested his name be removed from the Meek School of Journalism and New Media. He did so days after posting photos of two black women in short dresses and suggesting that they exemplify problems that could cause declining property values.

The women were Ole Miss students who said they dressed up after a football game. Both said his post was offensive.

Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter says Tuesday that campus councils will ask the state College Board to remove Meek’s name from the journalism school, where Meek and his wife donated $5.3 million in 2009.