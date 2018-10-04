DENVER (AP) — Denver Zoo officials say the oldest male giraffe in North America has died.
The Denver Post reports zoo officials say 24-year-old Dikembe was recently euthanized following the steady decline of his quality of life.
Officials say the longtime patriarch of the zoo’s giraffe herd was treated by veterinary staff for a variety issues over the past several years.
Dikembe fathered 17 calves while at the Denver Zoo, including Dobby who celebrated his first birthday in February.
The zoo says Dikembe will be remembered as “gentle, charismatic and goofy.”
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com