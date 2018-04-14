KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the oldest female chimps in U.S. zoos has died at the Kansas City Zoo.

Zoo officials announced Friday that Patty, who was 55, was euthanized Thursday after her health quickly deteriorated during the last 10 days. The zoo said the average life expectancy of a female chimpanzee is 37.

The Kansas City Star reports Patty, who was born in Africa, lived at the Kansas City Zoo since 1966. She was one of the 10 oldest female chimps at an AZA-accredited zoo.

Zoo spokeswoman Kim Romary says tests will be performed to determine if Patty had health issues.

Patty had no offspring of her own, but zoo officials said she was a surrogate mom to one chimp and was a grandmother figure for the entire troop.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com