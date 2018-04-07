RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a dilapidated, vacant shopping center in Vermont says it’s going to be partially demolished to make way for redevelopment of the property.

The Flory Plaza, on Route 4A in Center Rutland, was once a thriving business complex with a diner, a motel and a plaza, which at one point house the local post office.

Owner John Flory says he has taken steps to have the structures demolished and the site cleaned up, ready for redevelopment. Flory tells the Rutland Herald the razing of the site will be handled by demolition and excavation contractor Tom Grace.

Grace says the first demolition should begin later this month or in early May. Once the buildings are down, the area would be graded and seeded.