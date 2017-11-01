PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A railroad swing bridge that has been out of service for more than 30 years is going to be put to use again — this time to extend a popular waterfront trail system in Philadelphia.

The city announced Wednesday that the more than century-old bridge will be converted into a biking and pedestrian crossing and link sections of trail now separated by the Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) River.

It’s being donated to Philadelphia by Conrail and will be named Conrail Crossing.

City officials say the rusty old 226-foot swing bridge across the Schuylkill has been locked in the open position, allowing marine traffic to pass, since rail operations there ended in 1984.

The Schuylkill River Trail system currently includes over 60 miles of trails, though not all are linked.

The bridge conversion project is scheduled to begin next year.