BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck restaurant serving fresh burgers for nearly 50 years won’t change despite new ownership.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Bill Wood sold The Woodhouse this month to a former employee. The 87-year-old has owned the restaurant since 1969.

Williston attorney and new Woodhouse owner Dan Vondrachek II says “things will stay the same.” He worked at the restaurant in the 1990s while a student.

Wood says customers frequent the restaurant because it serves fresh meat cut and ground daily. The Woodhouse is also known for its cheese frenchees, ice cream malts and homemade pie.

Vondrachek says the restaurant stays simple with quality ingredients and good recipes.

Wood says he plans to assist with the transition. Vondrachek is wrapping up his law practice and moving his family to Bismarck.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com