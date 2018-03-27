BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of the only three zoos in Louisiana to boast an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation has lost it, but Baton Rouge Zoo Director Phil Frost says visitors shouldn’t see a difference.

The Advocate reports the zoo’s outdated facilities and three animal escapes within the last 16 months, among other issues, concerned accreditation agency inspectors. Some animals are being relocated and still other exhibits must be updated.

Frost said during the announcement Monday that the zoo attempted to address agency concerns, but it wasn’t enough. He says the cost of fixing outdated habitats was one of the reasons the zoo lost its accreditation.

Frost and The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge Superintendent Carolyn McKnight have estimated rebuilding the zoo would cost $110 million.

