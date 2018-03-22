OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An Olathe man was sentenced for the second time for setting a fire and then shooting at first responders who responded.
The Kansas City Star reports 63-year-old William Outhet Jr. was sentenced Thursday to nearly 14 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say he set his house on fire in February 2013 and fired at firefighters and police officers when they arrived.
No responders were injured and firefighters rescued Outhet after they found him unconscious in the home with a shotgun across his chest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Battle of species pits protected sea lions vs. fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
Outhet was sentenced in 2014 to 15 years and four months in prison. The Kansas Court of Appeals vacated his arson conviction and ordered resentencing for the attempted murder charge.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com