CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say a man accused of stealing Purple Heart medals and other items worth $250,000 has been taken into custody in Virginia.
Authorities say 49-year-old Jonathan Bartlett Robertson was apprehended Saturday in Richmond, Virginia, following an hour-long pursuit. Officials say Robertson was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified 20 victims so far from throughout central Oklahoma. The stolen items include TV’s, an ATV, four trailers, guns, collector’s items, expensive sound equipment, Purple Heart medals and a casket.
The items were stored at a house north of Prague, Oklahoma. Officials say a sheriff’s deputy discovered the articles earlier in March while looking for a suspicious vehicle and that an arrest warrant was issued for Robertson.
