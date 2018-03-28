COLEMAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 72-year-old woman died after she was swept away in floodwaters in southern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lutreca Bates’ vehicle stalled Tuesday morning after she drove into a creek near Coleman, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. According to a preliminary report, Bates got out of her vehicle safely but was later swept away when she returned to the scene to try to retrieve it.

The highway patrol says Bates’ body was found Tuesday afternoon about 150 yards (137 meters) from where her vehicle had become stuck.

Much of eastern Oklahoma was covered by flood watches because of heavy rainfall that hit the area Tuesday.