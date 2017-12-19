OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general says the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is joining his investigation of financial mismanagement at the state Department of Health.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said Tuesday that the FBI and Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General will investigate the use of federal funds at the agency, which has experienced a $30 million shortfall.

Hunter says attorneys and investigators with his office will work with federal authorities and the state auditor to examine the management of state and federal money at the Health Department.

Several top Health Department officials have resigned over the financial issues, including Health Commissioner Terry Cline. The Legislature appropriated $30 million during a special session last month so the agency could pay its bills.