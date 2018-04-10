Share story

By
The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Classes remain canceled in Oklahoma’s biggest school districts Tuesday as teachers walk out for a seventh day.

Leaders of Oklahoma’s largest teacher’s union have demanded a repeal of a capital gains tax exemption and for the governor to veto a repeal of a proposed lodging tax as they push for more education funding in massive demonstrations at the state Capitol.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin approved teacher pay raises of about $6,100, but many educators say their classrooms need more money.

Oklahoma teachers have joined a revolt that started in West Virginia and has spread to other Republican-led states including Kentucky and Arizona.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on Monday extended the time period for students to take standardized tests in hopes of preventing the loss of federal money.

The Associated Press