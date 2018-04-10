OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Classes remain canceled in Oklahoma’s biggest school districts Tuesday as teachers walk out for a seventh day.
Leaders of Oklahoma’s largest teacher’s union have demanded a repeal of a capital gains tax exemption and for the governor to veto a repeal of a proposed lodging tax as they push for more education funding in massive demonstrations at the state Capitol.
Republican Gov. Mary Fallin approved teacher pay raises of about $6,100, but many educators say their classrooms need more money.
Oklahoma teachers have joined a revolt that started in West Virginia and has spread to other Republican-led states including Kentucky and Arizona.
Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on Monday extended the time period for students to take standardized tests in hopes of preventing the loss of federal money.