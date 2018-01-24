TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have contracted with the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit to conduct a five-year study on a northeastern Oklahoma stream.

The Tulsa World reports that rainbow trout will be stocked and examined during the Spavinaw Creek study. University researchers began gathering base data on fish and fauna in the waters through physical surveys and sampling this winter. Trout are expected to be stocked for three years beginning this year.

However, Spring Creek Coalition board members have expressed concerns over the new study, saying non-native fish could damage the stream by harming native fish and impacting aquatic ecosystems.

Board member Jennifer Owen says a five-year study isn’t enough to determine long term effects of stocking the trout.

