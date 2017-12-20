NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma college town has approved a petition to rename a street honoring a Ku Klux Klan leader who was also a prominent professor.
The Norman City Council gave its unanimous approval Tuesday to rename DeBarr Avenue as Deans Row Avenue. Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary tells The Norman Transcript that the city will aim to make the change within 30 days.
Edwin DeBarr was one of the first professors at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. DeBarr became a grand dragon in the KKK while at the school and was forced out in 1923 because of his Klan involvement.
City leaders were acting from a petition from property owners. The University of Oklahoma’s student government association also supported the effort.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
The new name is meant to honor all University of Oklahoma deans.