NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma college town has approved a petition to rename a street honoring a Ku Klux Klan leader who was also a prominent professor.

The Norman City Council gave its unanimous approval Tuesday to rename DeBarr Avenue as Deans Row Avenue. Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary tells The Norman Transcript that the city will aim to make the change within 30 days.

Edwin DeBarr was one of the first professors at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. DeBarr became a grand dragon in the KKK while at the school and was forced out in 1923 because of his Klan involvement.

City leaders were acting from a petition from property owners. The University of Oklahoma’s student government association also supported the effort.

The new name is meant to honor all University of Oklahoma deans.