Nation & World Oklahoma prosecutor declines to charge police officer in shooting death of deaf man holding a pipe Originally published December 8, 2017 at 12:48 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutor declines to charge police officer in shooting death of deaf man holding a pipe. The Associated Press Next StoryProsecutor declines to charge officer in deaf man’s killing Previous Story126 Nevada inmates bound for California to fight fires