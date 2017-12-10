LEXINGTON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prison officials say a search is underway in Cleveland County for a 32-year-old inmate who escaped from the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.

Officials say Ronnie Henderson was not in his cell during a head count at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rex Thompson Minimum Security Unit.

Online Department of Corrections’ records indicate Henderson was serving 40 years in state prison for convictions on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, manufacturing a controlled substance and eluding a police officer in Oklahoma County. Records indicate Henderson started serving his sentence in December 2007.

Prison officials say they do not know where Henderson may be heading.